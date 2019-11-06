Bolivian police fight protesters near presidential palace - Brownsville Herald: US & World News

Bolivian police fight protesters near presidential palace

Posted: Wednesday, November 6, 2019 7:22 am

Associated Press

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Police in Bolivia have fought protesters trying to march on the presidential palace following the country's disputed election.

Police fired tear gas to push back stone-throwing demonstrators during clashes late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Also Tuesday, backers of Bolivian President Evo Morales blocked the arrival of opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho to the capital of La Paz. The government flew him back to his home city.

Camacho has been leading protests in Santa Cruz, the country's most populous city, demanding Morales step aside following the Oct. 20 election.

Opponents challenge an official count that showed Morales winning by a margin big enough to avoid the need for a runoff against a united opposition.

Morales, Bolivia's first indigenous president, accuses the opposition of trying to stage a coup.

