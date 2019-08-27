US moves FEMA, Coast Guard money to fund border programs - Brownsville Herald: News

US moves FEMA, Coast Guard money to fund border programs

Posted: Tuesday, August 27, 2019 4:23 pm

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security is moving $271 million from other agencies such as FEMA and the Coast Guard to fund immigration detention beds and support its policy forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico.

Homeland Security officials said in a statement Tuesday they would transfer $155 million for temporary hearing spaces along the U.S.-Mexico border to help hear asylum cases faster. They will also transfer $116 million to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention bed space, though Congress specifically did not authorize additional ICE funding.

Democratic House lawmakers are objecting. Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Lucille Ball-Allard says the change would support "inhumane" programs and take away necessary funding for other agencies.

The news comes as hurricane season is ramping up and Tropical Storm Dorian is barreling toward South Florida.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Posted in on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 4:23 pm.

