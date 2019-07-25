US government holding facility for children closes

Eric Gay
New US facility to hold immigrant children already closing
In this July 9, 2019, photo, staff escort immigrants to class at the U.S. government's newest holding center for migrant children in Carrizo Springs, Texas. Following breakfast, children play soccer and then have classes in trailers.
In this July 9, 2019, photo, immigrants play soccer at the U.S. government's newest holding center for migrant children in Carrizo Springs, Texas. The Department of Health and Human Services, which holds immigrant children unaccompanied by a parent under federal law, says about 225 children are currently held at a former “man camp” for oilfield workers.
In this Tuesday, July 9, 2019, photo, immigrants say the Pledge of Allegiance in a writing class at the U.S. government’s newest holding center for migrant children in Carrizo Springs, Texas. Following breakfast, children play soccer and then have classes held in trailers.
HOUSTON (AP) — The last teenagers have left the U.S. government's newest holding facility in the South Texas oilfields, just one month after it opened.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that it would keep access to the site at Carrizo Springs, Texas.
The facility opened in response to reports of children being detained without beds or adequate food by the U.S. Border Patrol, but it opened just as border crossings dropped as they normally do in summertime.
The nonprofit BCFS had said Tuesday that the facility was on track to close by week's end. Kevin Dinnin, BCFS' CEO, says the facility might serve as backup if the HHS facility in Homestead, Florida, were to be threatened by tropical weather.
