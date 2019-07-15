Unbowed by furor over tweets, Trump says 'leave'

WASHINGTON (AP) Unbowed by criticism of his racist tweets, President Donald Trump is telling members of Congress: "If you hate our country... you can leave."

Trump was responding to furor over his weekend tweets saying that four Democratic congresswomen of color should go back to the "broken and crime infested" countries they came from.

That's despite the fact that all of the women are American citizens and three were born in the U.S.

Trump said Monday at the White House, "If you're not happy in the U.S., if you're complaining all the time, you can leave, you can leave right now."

Democrats condemned Trump's tweets as racist and divisive.

But Trump says that "a lot of people love" what he said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will vote on a resolution condemning President Donald Trump's tweets telling four Democratic congresswomen of color to "go back" to their countries, even though three were born in the United States.

Pelosi on Monday said Trump "went beyond his own low standards using disgraceful language about members of Congress" and said his xenophobic and "disgusting" comments cannot stand without rebuttal.

Pelosi has called on lawmakers from both major political parties to support the resolution, which will cite former President Ronald Reagan's last speech as president in which he thanked immigrants, adding that if the U.S. "ever closed the door to new Americans, our leadership in the world would soon be lost."

The resolution is sponsored by New Jersey Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski, who was born in Poland and joined by others born outside the U.S.

Trump has shrugged off sharp criticism for his tweets.