15-year-old boy found fatally shot outside elementary school

Posted: Sunday, November 10, 2019 11:16 am

15-year-old boy found fatally shot outside elementary school Associated Press |

DALLAS (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old boy has been found shot to death in the parking lot of a south Dallas elementary school.

A police news release says a passer-by reported the boy lying in the paved parking lot of R.L. Thornton Elementary on Saturday.

The release says officers found the boy dead at the scene when they arrived. Police say area residents told investigators they heard possible gunfire about 8 p.m. Friday.

The boy's body was sent to the medical examiner for identification and no arrests have been announced.

