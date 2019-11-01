Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Evening' game - Brownsville Herald: Texas

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Evening' game

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, November 1, 2019 6:16 pm | Updated: 6:47 pm, Fri Nov 1, 2019.

Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Evening' game Associated Press |

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:

01-04-05-06-08-09-13-15-17-18-22-24

(one, four, five, six, eight, nine, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More about

More about

Posted in on Friday, November 1, 2019 6:16 pm. Updated: 6:47 pm. | Tags: ,

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]