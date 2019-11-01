Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Evening' game

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
01-04-05-06-08-09-13-15-17-18-22-24
(one, four, five, six, eight, nine, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.