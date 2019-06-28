Visits limited at leaky Battleship Texas before $35M repairs - Brownsville Herald: Texas

Visits limited at leaky Battleship Texas before $35M repairs

Posted: Friday, June 28, 2019 3:15 pm | Updated: 3:32 pm, Fri Jun 28, 2019.

Visits limited at leaky Battleship Texas before $35M repairs Associated Press

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — Public visits to the 107-year-old Battleship Texas near Houston will be limited during cataloging of thousands of artifacts on board amid plans for $35 million in ship repairs.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department on Friday announced , starting July 8, the vessel at the Battleship Texas State Historic Site in La Porte (luh-PORT') will close to visitors Monday through Thursday. The ship will be open Friday through Sunday.

Anyone currently holding July and August reservations, that were made prior to Wednesday, can visit as scheduled.

Department spokesman Stephanie Garcia says artifacts on board must be taken care of, for storage, before the ship goes into dry dock to fix the leaking hull.

The Battleship Texas Foundation in May said the ship will get a new home following repairs. No new location has been announced.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

