Texas woman sentenced to probation in Kansas death

Texas woman sentenced to probation in Kansas death

Posted: Wednesday, November 13, 2019 3:42 pm | Updated: 4:01 pm, Wed Nov 13, 2019.

Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A 22-year-old Texas woman who said she accidentally shot and killed her boyfriend has been sentenced to three years of probation.

Gregoria Baez, of Stamford, Texas, was sentenced Tuesday for involuntary manslaughter. She was convicted in September in the death of 21-year-old Feliz Florez in Manhattan, who died in September 2018.

The Manhattan Mercury reports Baez testified during her trial that she and Florez pointed guns at each other while they were joking around. She said she accidentally disengaged the grip safety and shot Florez.

Before sentencing, Baez apologized and said she still loved Florez.

But Jennifer Florez, Felix’s mother, said the family would get some comfort if Baez was sentenced to prison.

Baez will serve her probation in Texas, where she moved after the shooting.

Information from: The Manhattan (Kan.) Mercury, http://www.themercury.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Posted in on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 3:42 pm. Updated: 4:01 pm.

