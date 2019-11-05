Spirit Realty: 3Q Earnings Snapshot - Brownsville Herald: Texas

Spirit Realty: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Posted: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 5:36 am | Updated: 6:03 am, Tue Nov 5, 2019.

Spirit Realty: 3Q Earnings Snapshot Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, said it had funds from operations of $115.4 million, or 87 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 84 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $78.7 million, or 87 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $166.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $109.5 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $109.6 million.

Spirit Realty expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.31 to $3.34 per share.

The company's shares have risen 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 28% in the last 12 months.

—————

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRC

Automated Insights

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

