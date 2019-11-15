Police: Woman critically injured in mauling by pit bull dogs - Brownsville Herald: Texas

Police: Woman critically injured in mauling by pit bull dogs

Posted: Friday, November 15, 2019 10:29 pm | Updated: 10:45 pm, Fri Nov 15, 2019.

Police: Woman critically injured in mauling by pit bull dogs Associated Press |

DALLAS (AP) — Police say a 76-year-old woman has been hospitalized in critical condition after she was mauled by three pit bull dogs.

The dogs’ owner was later arrested and charged with serious bodily injury by dog attack, a felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

A police statement says the incident was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday near Beckley Heights Park in far south Dallas. Officers arrived to find the woman wounded and witnesses who directed them to where the dogs had gone.

The statement says the dogs appeared to have dug under their fence and escaped their yard before the attack.

Dallas Animal Control have taken the dogs into custody.

Posted in on Friday, November 15, 2019 10:29 pm. Updated: 10:45 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , | Location Tags: , , ,

