Penney: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Posted: Friday, November 15, 2019 6:58 am | Updated: 7:16 am, Fri Nov 15, 2019.

PLANO, Texas (AP) — J.C. Penney Co. (JCP) on Friday reported a loss of $93 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 30 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $2.5 billion in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.10. A year ago, they were trading at $1.22.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JCP

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

