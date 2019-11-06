NextDecade: 3Q Earnings Snapshot - Brownsville Herald: Texas

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

NextDecade: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, November 6, 2019 1:53 pm | Updated: 2:16 pm, Wed Nov 6, 2019.

NextDecade: 3Q Earnings Snapshot Associated Press |

HOUSTON (AP) — NextDecade Corp. (NEXT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

NextDecade shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 24% in the last 12 months.

—————

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEXT

Automated Insights

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More about

More about

More about

Posted in on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 1:53 pm. Updated: 2:16 pm. | Tags: , , , , | Location Tags: , , ,

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]