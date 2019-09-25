Texas troops from 1st Cavalry Division to be sent to Lithuania - Brownsville Herald: News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Texas troops from 1st Cavalry Division to be sent to Lithuania

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 8:00 pm

Texas troops from 1st Cavalry Division to be sent to Lithuania

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania’s defense minister says more than 500 U.S. soldiers are set to arrive in the Baltic nation next month to help strengthen NATO’s position against Russia’s military presence in the region.

Raimundas Karoblis said the battalion-sized unit equipped with tanks and other military vehicles is being deployed as part of a U.S. initiative that keeps 6,000 troops on 9-month rotations in Europe.

Karoblis called the deployment in Lithuania “good and awaited news” and U.S. troops “a vital factor of deterrence.”

The unit from the U.S. Army’s 1st Cavalry Division, based at Fort Hood, Texas, will replace one from the 1st Infantry Division based at Fort Riley, Kansas.

Soldiers assigned to the Defense Department’s operation Atlantic Resolve conduct training exercises across 17 nations.

Posted in on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 8:00 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]