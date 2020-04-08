Texas teen who said she would spread coronavirus at Walmart arrested

DALLAS — An 18-year-old surrendered to Carrollton police Tuesday after she was accused of claiming to have COVID-19 and threatening to spread the illness.

Lorraine Maradiaga is charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony. Police identified her Sunday from videos posted to Snapchat in which she claimed she would spread the coronavirus to shoppers at Walmart.

"I'm here at Walmart, about to infest every (expletive) because if I'm going down, all y'all (expletive) going down," she said in one of the videos.

Maradiaga has since stated that she doesn't have COVID-19, officials said, adding that they don't have evidence that she tested positive.

She was arraigned Tuesday and sent to the Denton County Jail. Her bail was set at $20,000, police said. She has been ordered to remain in quarantine for 21 days once she is released.