Texas raises sentencing for hit-and-runs

Three years after his son’s death, David Wood saw the driver accused of hitting his son on the highway in 2014 and leaving the scene finally receive a guilty verdict — but the punishment wasn’t what he, or the prosecutors handling the case, had hoped for.

The state found Joseph Cantu guilty of failing to stop and render aid, a second-degree felony, in 2017. He received six years of probation and community service — but no jail time — for the death of Philip Wood, a University of Texas track runner.

Philip’s parents wanted a harsher sentence for people like Cantu, even though it would not affect their son’s case, so they went to the Texas Legislature. Their five-year battle ended this month when House Bill 2502 went into effect. The new law created a mandatory minimum 120-day prison sentence for anyone who receives probation for failing to stop and render aid in cases that result in someone’s death.

At the end of Cantu’s 2017 trial, prosecutors asked for four months of jail time, a request denied by the judge, who instead sentenced Cantu to 12 days confinement to be served twice a year on Philip Wood’s birthday and the anniversary of his death. In a later appeal, a judge tossed out the 12-day imprisonment requirement.

Prosecutors asked for the four-month sentence to make the punishment equivalent to the automatic sentence when a defendant receives probation for intoxication manslaughter, which they felt was an equivalent crime.

But after the trial, Wood began pushing for a change to the state’s penal code that would make the automatic punishment for the two crimes the same. State Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, took up the cause and authored HB 2502, which passed nearly unanimously during the spring legislative session.

“One never recovers from the loss of a child, as you can imagine; he was our only son,” Wood said. “It was not an easy or pleasant process, but we are believers that we try, if possible, to do things, if we have a bad experience, to make things better for other people.” He added that he hopes the family’s story serves as a deterrent.

Wood and his wife, Julia, have no other children. Although the family is from Pennsylvania, nearly 200 people attended a memorial service in Austin, Wood said. At the service, Philip’s coaches, professors, teammates and friends spoke of him as “someone who went out of his way to help people without expecting anything in return,” Wood said.

The track star loved Austin and wanted to make his career in the city as a coach and personal trainer, Wood said.

During testimony to the House Criminal Jurisprudence Committee in March, Moody said he hoped the bill would serve as a deterrent to drunken drivers and that someone wouldn’t leave the scene of an accident in the hopes of getting a lesser sentence. The state elevated the crime of failure to stop and render aid to the same charge as intoxication manslaughter during the 2013 legislative session, but the two were not given equivalent mandatory prison sentences at the time.

“For a long time, there was a perverse incentive in Texas law. The punishment for running someone down and then fleeing the scene was less than the punishment for intoxication manslaughter,” Moody said at the March committee hearing. “The law basically encouraged any drunk driver who cared more about self-preservation than doing the right thing to take off and leave someone dead or dying on the side of the road. ... Our laws shouldn’t promote bad behavior.”

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office was one of several entities to register in support of the bill, along with other DA’s offices around the state.

Wood was encouraged by members of Travis County District Attorney’s office, who thought the added penalty for hit-and-runs “would make a difference once the word got out.”

“We felt that, you know, these two offenses have equally tragic and horrific consequences, so it seems very appropriate to us that they would have equal punishments possible that you’d be facing,” said Matthew Foye, an assistant DA for Travis County.