Texas mass violence committee members receive death threats - Brownsville Herald: News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Texas mass violence committee members receive death threats

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, September 11, 2019 8:30 pm

Texas mass violence committee members receive death threats Associated Press |

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Top leaders of a new Texas House committee that is addressing issues related to gun violence in the wake of two local mass shootings say some of its Republican members have received death threats.

The threats mark the latest confrontation Republican lawmakers have faced by gun rights supporters in Texas, which already has some of the most permissive gun laws in the U.S.

Democratic state Rep. Poncho Nevarez, the vice chairman of the panel, said the lawmakers were targeted "by people who do not want to see any movement on gun issues." Nevarez declined to comment Wednesday on who the lawmakers were and did not know if they reported the threats to law enforcement.

Republican state Rep. Drew Darby, who chairs the committee, told the San Angelo Standard-Times two committee members received death threats.

House Speaker Dennis Bonnen formed the House Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety last week in response to two back-to-back mass shootings that occurred in Texas last month.

Bonnen said in a statement last week the committee will look at reducing mass violence through prevention strategies, giving state and local services to affected communities and technology solutions to better detect and prevent threats.

On Aug. 31, a gunman killed seven people and injured around two dozen others as he went on an hour-long rampage from Midland to Odessa, firing at random before being killed by police outside a movie theater. In El Paso four weeks earlier, a gunman opened fire at a Walmart, killing 22 people before being taken into custody.

Nevarez said he hopes the committee will get into the weeds on issues like background checks and so-called "red flag" laws to keep guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

The Democrat from Eagle Pass also said he would also like to discuss disallowing open carry of semi-automatic weapons. Texas became an open carry state in 2016, allowing people to openly carry firearms in pubic.

In April, a Texas gun rights advocate drove to Bonnen's home and that of two other Republican legislators he blamed for scuttling a proposal to carry firearms without a permit, prompting state troopers to monitor the House speaker's family residence.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Posted in on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 8:30 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]