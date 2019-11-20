Strauss ask court to protect LGBTQ rights - Brownsville Herald: News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Strauss ask court to protect LGBTQ rights

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 8:30 am

Strauss ask court to protect LGBTQ rights By Stacy Fernández, Texas Tribune Brownsville Herald

Joe Straus, the Republican former speaker of the Texas House, called on the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday to protect LGBTQ people against workplace discrimination.

Last month, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments for three cases that pertain to whether the 1964 Civil Rights Act should protect people from being fired because they are gay or transgender. There are no current federal laws protecting LGBTQ people from workplace discrimination. More than half of U.S. states, including Texas, have no state law explicitly protecting people from workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

“As a lifelong Republican, I believe all Americans should have the opportunity to work and the freedom to go about their daily lives without the fear of discrimination,” Straus wrote in an op-ed for Newsweek. “Some of the most prominent Republican-appointed federal judges in the country have already recognized that existing federal civil rights laws extend to gay and transgender Americans.”

The Supreme Court should do the same, he wrote.

Straus retired from the Texas Legislature after opting not to run for reelection in 2018. In his last legislative session in 2017, his opposition helped kill a measure that came to be known as the “bathroom bill,” which would have banned local policies that ensured transgender individuals’ rights to use public and school restrooms that match their gender identity.

In the op-ed Straus gave two reasons for his continued opposition of anti-LGBTQ legislation: economic risk — citing lower employee productivity, higher turnover and millions of dollars lost across Texas in 2016 from canceled events due to debates about the “bathroom bill” — and protection of an already marginalized group.

“Respecting human dignity, striving for mutual respect and ensuring equal opportunity are nonpartisan values,” Straus wrote.

Posted in on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 8:30 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]