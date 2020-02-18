State Sen. Kirk Watson to retire from Texas Senate - Brownsville Herald: News

State Sen. Kirk Watson to retire from Texas Senate

Posted: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 7:00 pm

State Sen. Kirk Watson to retire from Texas Senate By Cassandra Pollock, Texas Tribune Brownsville Herald

State Sen. Kirk Watson, an Austin Democrat, is retiring from the Texas Senate.

His resignation is effective at midnight on April 30, the Austin American-Statesman first reported Tuesday. Watson is leaving office to become the first dean of the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs.

“This is a chance to build a world-class public affairs and policy school essentially from the ground up,” Watson said in a statement. “It is transformative work at a creative and ambitious university, located in one of the country’s largest and most diverse cities. ... Only a unique opportunity to serve this state — and a compelling platform for that service — would cause me to leave.”

Watson, an attorney and former mayor of the city of Austin, represents Senate District 14, a historically Democratic seat. It covers Bastrop County and parts of Travis County. He was first elected to the seat in 2006, taking office in early 2007.

Watson’s early departure will set off a special election to serve the rest of the term, which will end in 2023.

Watson delivered his resignation letter this morning to Gov. Greg Abbott, who will later set the date for a special election.

