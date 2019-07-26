Southwest Airlines ready to resume Hawaii flight expansion - Brownsville Herald: News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Southwest Airlines ready to resume Hawaii flight expansion

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, July 26, 2019 1:09 pm

Southwest Airlines ready to resume Hawaii flight expansion

HONOLULU (AP) — Southwest Airlines is preparing to resume expansion of its service to Hawaii, officials said.

The carrier's expansion plans were delayed due to a lack of available aircraft, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday.

Southwest expects to "provide details of the next phases of Hawaii flying in the coming weeks and months, as we put new flights out for sale," said Gary C. Kelly, board chairman and chief executive officer.

The aircraft limitation happened because of the Federal Aviation Administration order in March that grounded Boeing 737 Max planes after deadly crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia, officials said.

All 34 of Southwest's Max aircraft from its fleet of 753 planes were grounded during the second quarter of 2019. Southwest does not yet fly Max planes in Hawaii, but the carrier had to stretch its fleet of model 737-800 aircraft to cover the Max planes removed from its schedule through Jan. 5, officials said.

Southwest had about 20,000 flight cancellations in the second quarter, while the normal rate is about 3,000.

"Despite challenges caused by the Max groundings, our network is performing well," Kelly said Thursday.

Dallas-based Southwest began Hawaii service in March and expects to offer flights to Hawaii from Sacramento and San Diego.

Southwest launched its interisland service in March with flights between Honolulu and Kahului. The company has 16 interisland flights and plans to offer service to Lihue on Kauai and Hilo on Hawaii island.

Southwest also added 2,100 daily trans-Pacific air seats through its 12 daily trans-Pacific flights to and from Hawaii, officials said.

Posted in on Friday, July 26, 2019 1:09 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]