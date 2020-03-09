Sources: Cowboys up their $33 million offer to Prescott

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have sweetened their contract offer to Dak Prescott, a source has said, in an effort to sign the quarterback to a long-term deal in advance of Thursday's franchise tag deadline.

The source confirmed that the new proposal represents an increase in the amount of the $33-million annual offer that Prescott turned down in September, however, the specific amount of the increase was not disclosed.

That offer, made last September, would have paid Prescott an annual salary of $33 million and $105 million in guarantees, according to sources, placing him among the top five highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. There had been no negotiations since then until last month when team vice president Stephen Jones said talks with Prescott's camp had started to heat up.

Things moved to a simmer at the NFL scouting combine two weeks ago when the Cowboys met with Prescott's agent Todd France for the first time in six months.

With the franchise tag deadline set for Thursday, the Cowboys are on the verge to turning the fire up to maximum intensity.

Details of the new proposal are unknown, but it's safe to say the offer could result in Prescott's deal surpassing that of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, whose average annual salary of $35 million is currently tops in NFL. But even that honor is likely to be short-lived given that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is expected to receive a contract that could re-define the market in the coming months.

Jones has long said that deadlines force deals and he acknowledged during the combine that once the two sides resumed talking a deal could be done quickly.

Speed is of the essence now. If the Cowboys can't get any real traction on a deal before Thursday, they will forced to place the franchise tag on Prescott, which guarantees him $33 million in 2020.

The Cowboys would like to avoid the tag because it could result in Prescott missing the start of the offseason program while the two sides continue to negotiate a long-term deal.

But of immediate concern is that a franchise tag for Prescott means they couldn't use it on receiver Amari Cooper, potentially exposing him to the free-agent market if they unable to get a deal done with him before Thursday.

The primary focus is signing Prescott and making him whole after being arguably the best bargain in the NFL for the past four years with just $4 million in career earnings.

He has started every game since joining the team as a lowly fourth-round pick in 2016, winning two division titles, notching one playoff win and earning two trips to the Pro Bowl.

His 41 wins since 2016 are more than any quarterback in the NFL not named Tom Brady and he is coming off the best season of his career, passing for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions in 2019.