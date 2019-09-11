Roma man faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, sexual abuse of 11-year-old - Brownsville Herald: News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Roma man faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, sexual abuse of 11-year-old

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, September 11, 2019 4:37 pm

Roma man faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, sexual abuse of 11-year-old STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

A Roma man accused of kidnapping and sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl was arrested Saturday by deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Abiel Martinez-Avalos, 36, after investigators placed him in the area of the offense, according to an agency news release.

The sheriff’s office initially responded to complaints of an aggravated sexual assault on Sept. 2 in Peñitas. Sheriff’s deputies made contact with a woman who reported that her 11-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted.

According to a news release, the victim described meeting a man who claimed to be 17 years old on Snapchat. The unknown male threatened the victim if she refused to meet up with him, the release read.

The sheriff’s office stated that the victim met with the man down the street from her home on Sept. 1. Upon entering the man’s car, she noticed that the driver was not the boy she had been in communication with on Snapchat, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man reportedly drove the victim to a nearby parking lot, where he is accused of sexually assaulted her before driving her back home.

The HCSO Major Crimes Unit conducted an investigation and identified Martinez-Avalos as the suspect in the sexual assault. He was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping and sexual abuse, a first-degree felony.

Martinez-Avalos was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Homer Jasso and given a $1 million bond.

Posted in , on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 4:37 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]