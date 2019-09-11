Roma man faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, sexual abuse of 11-year-old

A Roma man accused of kidnapping and sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl was arrested Saturday by deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Abiel Martinez-Avalos, 36, after investigators placed him in the area of the offense, according to an agency news release.

The sheriff’s office initially responded to complaints of an aggravated sexual assault on Sept. 2 in Peñitas. Sheriff’s deputies made contact with a woman who reported that her 11-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted.

According to a news release, the victim described meeting a man who claimed to be 17 years old on Snapchat. The unknown male threatened the victim if she refused to meet up with him, the release read.

The sheriff’s office stated that the victim met with the man down the street from her home on Sept. 1. Upon entering the man’s car, she noticed that the driver was not the boy she had been in communication with on Snapchat, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man reportedly drove the victim to a nearby parking lot, where he is accused of sexually assaulted her before driving her back home.

The HCSO Major Crimes Unit conducted an investigation and identified Martinez-Avalos as the suspect in the sexual assault. He was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping and sexual abuse, a first-degree felony.

Martinez-Avalos was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Homer Jasso and given a $1 million bond.