Recall: Rocks found in Healthy Choice Power Bowls

Posted: Friday, April 10, 2020 3:52 pm

Recall: Rocks found in Healthy Choice Power Bowls

Conagra Brands is recalling 130,763 pounds of not ready-to-eat chicken bowl products because they might contact small rocks.

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the frozen, not-ready-to-eat chicken bowl items were produced on Jan. 23.

The recall includes the following:

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655001800 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro, BOILS ÈNERGIE Poulet feta et épeautre” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655003026 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

The bowls were shipped to stores across the country and Canada.

The rocks were discovered by customers. So far there have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions. The FSIS is concerned customers might have the bowls in their freezers. For information about a refudn call Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-672-8240 or at Consumer.Care@conagra.com.

Posted in on Friday, April 10, 2020 3:52 pm.

