Rain in the forecast for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Posted: Monday, December 30, 2019 12:13 pm

Rain in the forecast for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day By LAURA B. MARTINEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

You might want to have that umbrella on hand as you ring in 2020.

The National Weather Service reports there’s a 50 percent chance of rain on New Year’s Eve and an 80 percent chance of rain on New Year’s Day.

The rain is being brought in by an upper-level low pressure system that is expected to move toward the Rio Grande Valley.

Rainfall amounts of about 1 inch are expected in the Brownsville area while South Padre Island could receive 1 inch to 1 ½ inches. The rest of the Valley could receive a ½ inch to 1 inch of rain.

The NWS reports the main impact from the rain will be slick roads as the rain begins “in earnest” during the early morning hours on Wednesday. Localized ponding or nuisance flooding could occur in lower-lying areas by Wednesday afternoon.

The temperatures on New Year’s Eve will be in the mid 50s to lower 60s. The highs on New Year’s Day will be in the 60s or near 70 along the coast.

