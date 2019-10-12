O'Rourke plans rally to counter Trump's visit to Dallas - Brownsville Herald: News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

O'Rourke plans rally to counter Trump's visit to Dallas

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, October 12, 2019 12:30 pm

O'Rourke plans rally to counter Trump's visit to Dallas By Patrick Svitek, Texas Tribune Brownsville Herald

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke is planning a counter-rally for President Donald Trump's reelection campaign stop in Dallas next week.

On the same evening — Oct. 17 — that Trump holds his rally at the American Airlines Center, O'Rourke will headline a "Rally Against Fear" at The Theatre at Grand Prairie, according to his campaign. The Trump rally is set to start at 7 p.m., while doors will open for O'Rourke's event at 6 p.m.

"We will not be defined by this president’s fear, his hate, or the differences between us that he tries to exploit but instead by a renewed sense of hope and a unified vision for the future of our country," O'Rourke said in a statement.

It is not the first time O'Rourke and Trump have gone head-to-head in Texas. O'Rourke led a counter-rally in February in his hometown of El Paso when Trump came to the city.

At the time, O'Rourke was not yet running for president. Still, the sizable counter-rally caught Trump's attention, and the president continued to mention the February face-off during a return trip to El Paso in August after a deadly shooting there.

Posted in on Saturday, October 12, 2019 12:30 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]