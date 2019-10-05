National Geographic journalist shot reporting in Mexico - Brownsville Herald: News

National Geographic journalist shot reporting in Mexico

Posted: Saturday, October 5, 2019 1:24 pm

National Geographic journalist shot reporting in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A journalist with National Geographic has been shot in the leg while interviewing a purported drug dealer in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

The attorney general's office for the northern Mexico state of Chihuahua says the journalist was attended to at a local hospital. The purported drug dealer was killed in the Friday evening ambush.

The office described the journalist as a "foreign" reporter who was working alongside three other journalists, but did not offer further details about the team.

Mexico is the most dangerous country for journalists in the Western Hemisphere. The Committee to Protect Journalists says five journalists have been killed in the country this year.

