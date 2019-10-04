NASA sets 1st all-female spacewalk after spring suit flap - Brownsville Herald: News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

NASA sets 1st all-female spacewalk after spring suit flap

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, October 4, 2019 7:00 pm

NASA sets 1st all-female spacewalk after spring suit flap By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer Brownsville Herald

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first all-female spacewalk is back on, six months after a flap over spacesuits led to an embarrassing cancellation.

NASA announced Friday that the International Space Station's two women will pair up for a spacewalk later this month. Astronauts Christina Koch (Cook) and the newly arrived Jessica Meir will venture out Oct. 21 to plug in new batteries. It will be the fourth of five spacewalks involving battery work. The first is this Sunday; Koch will go out with a male colleague.

Koch was supposed to go spacewalking with another female crewmate in March. But NASA had to scrap the plan because there wasn't enough time to get a second medium-size spacesuit ready.

NASA's deputy chief astronaut Megan McArthur says it will be a milestone and worth celebrating.

Posted in on Friday, October 4, 2019 7:00 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]