Mexico says number of migrants down 39% since May - Brownsville Herald: News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Mexico says number of migrants down 39% since May

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, July 30, 2019 12:26 pm

Mexico says number of migrants down 39% since May

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say the number of mainly Central American migrants travelling through their country to reach the U.S. border has declined by 39% since May.

Mexico's foreign relations secretary says the number of migrants fell from 144,278 in May, to 87,648 so far in July.

Marcelo Ebrard said the drop is the result of greater Mexican enforcement of its immigration laws, as well as investment in job creation in Central America.

Ebrard said Tuesday Mexico would hold a conference soon to attract international donors for a Central America development plan.

He said Mexico would not provide shelters for all the migrants returned to wait for resolution of their U.S. asylum requests. Ebrard said more than half of migrants sent back under the Remain in Mexico program hadn't asked for shelter.

Posted in on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 12:26 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]