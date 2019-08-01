Zoo to celebrate Kids Appreciation Day

As summer comes to a close, the Gladys Porter Zoo will be holding an afternoon adventure, their 16th Annual Kids Appreciation Day from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, presented by H-E-B stores.

In honor of National Kids Day, the zoo will give away goodie bags filled with H-E-B Buddy school supplies issued to the first 1,000 children that complete a passport by getting an ink-stamp at each passport stop.

Upon entering the zoo, each child will receive a passport booklet that will guide them on an excursion as they visit themed activity stations including health and wellness, safety, as well as animal conservation and enrichment. Once their passport is full, each student will be eligible to enter a drawing for back-to-school prizes including soccer balls, bicycles and helmets, games and slim-makers. A minimum of six stamps is required to enter the drawing for door prizes

Among the Gladys Porter Zoo’s newest inhabitants are the zoo babies, including two baby gorillas, a baby giraffe, a baby flamingo, a baby tawny frog-mouth bird, a white baby colobus monkey, and a baby camel, who’ll be hanging around the Small World Petting Zoo area along with her goat chums.

Kids Appreciation Day is free with regular paid admission or zoo membership. Discount coupons for the event are available for pick-up at various locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley, including H-E-B supermarkets, all Metro by T-Mobile locations valley-wide, select Brownsville McDonald’s restaurants, Russo’s Pizzeria, and Tropical Smoothie emporiums in the lower RGV.

For more information, visit the Gladys Porter Zoo website at www.gpz.org, or call the Zoo office at (956) 545-7187.