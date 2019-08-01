Zoo babies: Gladys Porter Zoo displays 2019 additions

It’s a gorilla, it’s a camel, it’s giraffe, it’s a zebra and it’s a bird.

The Gladys Porter Zoo has added several new bouncing baby animals to its exhibits, and all are now on display for the public to see.

Near the zoo entrance, two attentive moms, mother Martha and Margaret, her daughter, barely noticed the crowd of school kids, parents and teachers who’d stopped by to see two of the latest zooborn additions- two baby western Lowland Gorillas.

According to the Zoo’s Public Relation’s Coordinator, Charlie Abrego, the two male infants, one who was born May 5, the other on June 9, will be named at a later date, possibly at Zoofari when naming privileges will be awarded during the annual silent-auction fundraiser.

This family of western Lowland Gorillas is dominated by the large male, Mbundi, and eventually, when the two males reach the age of around twenty, they’ll need to leave the group.

“Female Lowland gorillas give birth to a baby only once or twice in a decade,” Abrego said.

When the gorilla infant is born, they weigh only three or four pounds, and will ride on their mom’s backs for approximately four months, and will continue to be nursed by their moms until they are almost four years old.

Over at the Small World Petting Zoo, young Bonnie, a two-month old Arabian Dromedary camel, rested her chin of the top bar of her pen.

“Within the next couple of months, our caretakers will begin harness training for Bonnie so that she can get used to being led around the zoo, and eventually, taken out to schools,” Abrego said.

“Training Bonnie on the harness will also help us to keep her from accidentally bolting,” Abrego said. Camels are powerful runners and can reach speeds up to forty miles per hour in a short burst.

Further west at the giraffe enclosure, two-year old Rocket, a female, sat next to her as yet unnamed, two-month old cousin under the palupa.

Within an hour of being born, a calf will begin to stand and walk. These first steps are necessary for the calf to be able to nurse from their mother. Within the first day, the calf will also be able to run.

Nearby at the zebra enclosure, two half-sister Grant’s zebra foals trotted around their moms.

“All our mammals at the zoo need more support and supervision,” Abrego said, “while the reptile and bird hatchlings just need food.”

Back in the nursery, a five-day old tawny frogmouth baby bird, resembling a fluffy-white Muppet, napped in the dimmed room awaiting its public debut.

Officials encourage the public to come out and see the newest additions.

sgroves@brownsvilleherald.com