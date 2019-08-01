Zoo babies: Gladys Porter Zoo displays 2019 additions - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Zoo babies: Gladys Porter Zoo displays 2019 additions

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, August 1, 2019 9:30 pm

Zoo babies: Gladys Porter Zoo displays 2019 additions By Susanna Groves Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

It’s a gorilla, it’s a camel, it’s giraffe, it’s a zebra and it’s a bird.

The Gladys Porter Zoo has added several new bouncing baby animals to its exhibits, and all are now on display for the public to see.

Near the zoo entrance, two attentive moms, mother Martha and Margaret, her daughter, barely noticed the crowd of school kids, parents and teachers who’d stopped by to see two of the latest zooborn additions- two baby western Lowland Gorillas.

According to the Zoo’s Public Relation’s Coordinator, Charlie Abrego, the two male infants, one who was born May 5, the other on June 9, will be named at a later date, possibly at Zoofari when naming privileges will be awarded during the annual silent-auction fundraiser.

This family of western Lowland Gorillas is dominated by the large male, Mbundi, and eventually, when the two males reach the age of around twenty, they’ll need to leave the group.

“Female Lowland gorillas give birth to a baby only once or twice in a decade,” Abrego said.

When the gorilla infant is born, they weigh only three or four pounds, and will ride on their mom’s backs for approximately four months, and will continue to be nursed by their moms until they are almost four years old.

Over at the Small World Petting Zoo, young Bonnie, a two-month old Arabian Dromedary camel, rested her chin of the top bar of her pen.

“Within the next couple of months, our caretakers will begin harness training for Bonnie so that she can get used to being led around the zoo, and eventually, taken out to schools,” Abrego said.

“Training Bonnie on the harness will also help us to keep her from accidentally bolting,” Abrego said. Camels are powerful runners and can reach speeds up to forty miles per hour in a short burst.

Further west at the giraffe enclosure, two-year old Rocket, a female, sat next to her as yet unnamed, two-month old cousin under the palupa.

Within an hour of being born, a calf will begin to stand and walk. These first steps are necessary for the calf to be able to nurse from their mother. Within the first day, the calf will also be able to run.

Nearby at the zebra enclosure, two half-sister Grant’s zebra foals trotted around their moms.

“All our mammals at the zoo need more support and supervision,” Abrego said, “while the reptile and bird hatchlings just need food.”

Back in the nursery, a five-day old tawny frogmouth baby bird, resembling a fluffy-white Muppet, napped in the dimmed room awaiting its public debut.

Officials encourage the public to come out and see the newest additions.

sgroves@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Thursday, August 1, 2019 9:30 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]