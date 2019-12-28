10 Years Later: Former development official looks back

It was in 2019 that Brownsville saw its first SpaceX test flight, got the news that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had approved three LNG projects for the port, took part in signing a bi-national economic development agreement with Tamaulipas, and committed to developing a new economic cluster devoted to “new space.”

It also capped a 10-year span that began on its knees thanks to the gut punch delivered by the Great Recession. Local unemployment was in the double digits, the housing crisis was wracking the nation and the security situation in Mexico was in freefall.

Gil Salinas, who now works in economic development in Austin, San Antonio and Pittsburgh, Penn., but was then vice president with the now defunct Brownsville Economic Development Council, and later interim chief of its successor, the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corp., remembers those dark days.

“For those in economic development in South Texas, and particularly in the Rio Grande Valley, we were in the midst of an economic downturn and we had no idea how long it would last, or for that matter how it had happened,” he said.

Still, there were signs of life. In spring 2010, a site selector contacted BEDC on behalf of a manufacturer looking for a new location, and which had already visited sites in McAllen, Laredo and Monterrey, Mexico.

Brownsville wound up landing the company — CK Technologies — and receiving the first in a series of Texas Enterprise Fund awards in the process, Salinas said. The project was the spark that turned the city’s economic tide, he said.

Not long after hosting a ribbon-cutting with CK Technologies founder Fred Keller, Salinas’ office received a call about a company looking for somewhere to build a private rocket launch site. Two weeks later, BEDC was meeting with Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX.

“I remember he gave us almost two hours of his time, talking about rockets and the physics behind launching from the southernmost beach in Texas,” Salinas said. “And then, he proceeds to talk about Mars and clearly communicated his vision about colonizing the red planet in order to save humanity.”

Today, it’s a different city in terms of manufacturing and economic development, he said, adding that he enjoys seeing SpaceX personnel streaming through the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport.

“The project is here, they’re building rockets and, most important, Elon and his vision are inspiring the local youth,” Salinas said.

While still trying to nail down SpaceX, BEDC started working with SATA, an Italian manufacturer that ultimately opened its first U.S. plant in Brownsville, he said. Also, Maximus call center and proposed LNG projects at the Port of Brownsville appeared on the horizon, Salinas said.

“The period from 2010 to 2016 was crazy,” he said. “We didn’t have enough staff or time to catch up with the economic development activity in our office.”

Major publications like the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, USA Today and Forbes Magazine began reporting on Brownsville business activities, Salinas noted.

New projects over the last 10 years include the new shipbuilding division of Keppel AmFELS, Cardone Industries, Greyhound bus final assembly plant, MVP Plastics, Canada Tool & Die, Tii Technologies, TruTone Finishing, Sigosa Steel and Paragon D&E, he said.

