Wycotax CEO answers stimulus check concerns by community

The chief executive officer of Wycotax free e$timax, Christopher Wycoco, held an online conference on Thursday where he talked about the COVID-19 tax relief and the stimulus checks millions of individuals are scheduled to receive this month.

Wycotax free e$timax is a local income tax, payroll and bookkeeping services solutions company based in the Rio Grande Valley. The company is an IRS Certified acceptance agent and quickbooks certified.

During the conference, Wycoco answered the most common questions about the stimulus checks, which are scheduled to hit direct deposit accounts this month, such as the amount individuals will receive, who qualifies and the tax year the Trump administration will be looking at to determine the amount.

“Most adults will get $1,200, although some will get less and if you have dependents 16 years old and younger, you will get an additional $500,” he said.

Wycoco said individuals whose adjusted gross income is $75,000 or less will get $1,200; married couples whose AGI is $150,000 or less will get $2,400 and heads of household whose AGI is $112,500 or less will get $1,200 plus all of these will get $500 per child claimed as dependent.

If the income is higher the check will be reduced depending on the amount. For example, those single individuals who make $80,000 will receive $950 as a stimulus check. The check amount decreases $5 for every $100 above the income threshold. Those individuals who make $99,000 or more will not receive a stimulus check, Wycoco said during the presentation.

For married couples, those who make $160,000 will receive $1,900 with the amount decreasing $5 for every $100 above the income threshold. Those married couples who make $198,000 or more will not get a stimulus check, Wycoco said during the presentation.

For heads of household, those who make $117, 500 will get a stimulus check of $950 with the amount decreasing $5 for every $100 above the income threshold. Heads of household who make $136,500 or more will not get a check.

“The more that your income is going up, the stimulus check is going down” he said.

The IRS created a website where they post information regarding the coronavirus. According to the website, the vast majority do not have to take any action to receive the stimulus check because the IRS will calculate and automatically send the economic impact payment to those eligible.

The website says that for people who have already filed their 2019 tax returns, the IRS will use this information to calculate the payment amount. For those who have not yet filed their return for 2019, the IRS will use information from their 2018 tax filing to calculate the payment.

The economic impact payment will be deposited directly into the same banking account reflected on the return filed, the website reads.

For more information about the check, visit irs.gov/coronavirus.

