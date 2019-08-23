Wounded trooper continues recovery; suspect appears in court

Just hours before Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez underwent surgery early Thursday afternoon, his accused attacker appeared in court for a routine pre-trial hearing.

DPS in a Facebook post said that Yvonne Sanchez, the injured trooper’s wife, said her husband was scheduled for surgery to replace his bone flap with a reconstructed titanium mesh one.

“If we can please have All our Prayer warriors come together in prayer we would greatly appreciate it,” the post said. “May God Bless you All and Trooper Strong we All stand together!!!”

DPS had not provided an update on the trooper’s surgery by press time.

Moises Sanchez has been undergoing treatment since April 6, when authorities say 24-year-old Victor Alejandro Godinez shot the trooper once in the head and once in the shoulder with what police believe is a .357 revolver they recovered near east Mon Mack Road and State Highway 107.

That’s where Godinez is accused of shooting at Edinburg officers Sandra Tapia and Jessie Moreno, according the indictment.

Neither officer was hit.

Godinez is accused of shooting Moises Sanchez after the trooper responded to a car crash on North 10th Street and Freddy Gonzalez in McAllen.

Authorities accuse the man of fleeing the scene and opening fire on Moises Sanchez after the trooper caught up to him in the 1500 block of South Maltese Street in Edinburg.

At some point in the fray, authorities say Godinez was shot, though it’s unclear which officer shot the suspect.

Godinez’s defense attorney, Sergio Muñoz Jr., has filed several routine motions on the man’s behalf, including a motion to suppress any statements he made to investigators and police.

His next pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Oct. 24.

Godinez has entered not guilty pleas to three counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

He remains jailed in Hidalgo County on a $3 million bond.

