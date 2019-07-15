Wounded DPS trooper facing surgery soon - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Wounded DPS trooper facing surgery soon

Posted: Monday, July 15, 2019 8:00 am

Wounded DPS trooper facing surgery soon STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

A surgery for Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez is being postponed, according to a DPS statement issued on its Facebook page Friday afternoon.

The surgery is to place a reconstructed bone flap inside his head. It was originally scheduled for Monday, July 15. DPS attributes the message to the trooper’s wife, Yvonne Sanchez.

“Surgery … will be postponed as both the neurosurgeon and myself decided to wait for a more proper healing of his last surgery wound,” the post reads.

The statement also says that waiting will reduce the risk of infection and possibly eliminate any future surgeries.

Sanchez, 48, was shot while on duty April 6. The suspect in Sanchez’s shooting, Victor Alejandro Godinez, 24, is accused of opening fire on the trooper after allegedly fleeing the scene of a car crash on foot in the vicinity of North 10th Street and Freddy Gonzalez Drive in McAllen.

Godinez, of Edinburg, was pursued by multiple law enforcement agencies until Edinburg police apprehended him sometime between 12:30 and 12:50 a.m. Sunday, April 7.

Godinez appeared in court last Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to three charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, according to Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez. He remains in jail with a $3 million bond. Godinez’s pre-trial hearing is scheduled for August 22.

Sanchez was previously treated at the rehabilitation facility at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg and was transferred in June to TIRR Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation & Research Hospital in Houston, where he currently remains.

His wife expressed gratitude for the community’s support toward Sanchez and their family.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct information about the surgery being postponed until after July 15.

Posted in on Monday, July 15, 2019 8:00 am.

