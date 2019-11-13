Woman sentenced in drug smuggling case

A woman who crashed into a Fort Brown Border Patrol agent’s vehicle while attempting to transport over 500 pounds of marijuana was sentenced to nearly four years in prison on Wednesday.

Nancy Yadira Ortiz, 37, appeared before United States District Judge Fernando Rodriguez, Jr. in Brownsville, where she was sentenced to 46 months in federal custody.

According to the complaint filed against Ortiz on Feb. 9, Fort Brown Border Patrol agents observed a white Mercury minivan speeding northbound on the morning of Feb. 8 near the intersection of Milpa Verde and Monsees roads in Brownsville.

The stretch of land near the Rio Grande is known to agents as a hotspot for narcotics smuggling. The minivan swerved into the southbound lane, struck a Border Patrol vehicle, and collided with a mesquite tree as CBP attempted to approach the vehicle. EMS was called to the scene.

Agents recovered seven bundles of marijuana from the minivan, weighing approximately 554 pounds. They identified Ortiz as the driver of the vehicle. Also present was a juvenile passenger, who agents identified as one of the individuals smuggling bundles of marijuana from Mexico.

Ortiz was charged with two counts of possession and intent to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana in an indictment filed on March 5.

Rodriguez applied no variance to the sentencing recommendations, although Ortiz’ attorney, Fabian Limas, Jr., argued that she suffered from severe anxiety and depression prior to her arrest in February.

Limas explained that nobody was injured in the crash and that Ortiz was under pressure from the passenger, who had jumped into the vehicle shortly before the incident occurred and was screaming at her.

She allegedly cooperated with investigators following her arrest and expressed remorse for her participation in the incident.

