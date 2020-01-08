Woman re-arraigned on smuggling charges

A Brownsville woman appeared in federal court Wednesday morning for a re-arraignment hearing on charges related to harboring undocumented people in her Southmost home.

Government prosecutors offered Yasmin Sanchez a plea deal in which the woman agreed to enter a guilty plea to Count 2 of a three-count indictment handed down in mid-December of last year.

Sanchez was charged with three counts of transporting and harboring undocumented individuals. Two of the charges included the enhancement of doing so for the purpose of private financial gain.

Government prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera for a two-level downward departure from the sentencing guidelines on the charge accepted by Sanchez in her guilty plea.

Sanchez was offered “credit for acceptance of responsibility” and the remaining counts were dismissed. The woman will face a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in April, including a possible $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release.

She was re-released on bond pending sentencing.

Her guilty plea on count two would result in a felony conviction that would strip her of her rights to vote, to hold public office, to serve on a jury, and to possess a firearm.

According to a criminal complaint related to the case, Rio Grande Valley Field Intelligence Team East agents received information on Nov. 14, 2019 alleging that two homes in Brownsville were being used to harbor undocumented immigrants.

Agents were also informed that the caretakers drove a white Mitsubishi Montero, a black Ford Expedition, and a grey Dodge Caravan.

Five days later, agents conducting surveillance at the location on Morningside Road observed the Montero leaving the residence. The vehicle stopped at Morningside Park next to a grey Dodge Caravan.

Three male subjects exited the Montero and got to the Caravan, which was driven by a female. The three men were dropped off at the house.

Agents approached the female driver, later identified as Sanchez by one of the undocumented men in a photo lineup. She admitted to the officers that she had transported the three undocumented men, according to the affidavit.

According to the document, Sanchez was placed under arrest and read her Miranda Rights. She gave the agents consent to search her property, where they discovered seven undocumented individuals inside a bedroom who had been dropped off by a smuggler.

The summary stated that agents and Cameron County constables conducted a search at a second Brownsville residence. They were greeted by two women who gave verbal consent to search the home and discovered two additional undocumented individuals inside.

In court on Wednesday, a government prosecutor read a version of the complaint that stated Sanchez had accepted payment of $80 per person over a period of three months to harbor individuals in her home.

She estimated that she harbored a total of 35 people for a man named “Victor” throughout the three-month period.

The attorney said that a man from Guatemala was one of two apprehended individuals that gave testimony at the Fort Brown Border Patrol station after authorities searched Sanchez’s residence.

The man told investigators that he had paid $3,500 of a total of $6,000 that he owed to a human smuggling organization for his transport into the United States, according to the prosecutor.

