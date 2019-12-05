Woman pleads guilty to smuggling charges

A third woman charged in April with participating in a human smuggling and money laundering conspiracy was rearraigned in federal court on Tuesday. She also pleaded guilty to some of the charges she was accused of.

Grace Mariel Mancha was listed as a defendant in a superseding indictment handed down on April 16 in which five individuals were charged with harboring and shielding undocumented persons and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Mancha was charged on Counts 1, 3, 4, 10, 11, and 16 of the indictment. She pleaded guilty to Counts 1 and 4 - conspiracy to transport/harbor aliens and conspiracy to commit money laundering, money laundering by concealing/disguising, and operation of unlicensed money transmitting business.

The status of counts 3, 10, 11 and 16 filed against Mancha were not immediately available.

The document accused Mancha of opening and maintaining bank accounts alongside other defendants through which they would “accept alien smuggling fees from numerous persons from within Texas and other states,” beginning in March 2016.

Smuggling fees would be sent through MoneyGram and Western Union for delivery to co-defendant Ismael De Jesus-Flores, authorities said.

