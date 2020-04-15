Woman in her 60s is newest Willacy County virus case

A woman in her 60s is the seventh case of COVID-19 tracked to Willacy County.

Wednesday health officials released the latest details and said the woman is in isolation. They are working to identify any close contacts she may have had with others in order to isolate them and monitor them for symptoms.

Late last week, the county’s seven clinics had tested 198 residents, finding 163 negative.

On March 26, a 4-year-old Pittman Elementary School student became the county’s first confirmed case.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is reminding everyone to promote social distancing and stay at home as much as possible.