Woman charged in human smuggling case makes court appearance

A woman who was co-charged with harboring and transporting 86 undocumented immigrants in a tractor-trailer appeared in federal court on Thursday in Brownsville.

Danay Rego-Plascencia, a Cuban national, was arrested in May 2018 in connection to Jorge Alfredo Rodriguez, also a Cuban national, who was caught driving a tractor-trailer loaded with undocumented migrants in Raymondville.

According to an indictment issued on June 12, 2018, Rego-Plascencia was charged with eight counts of Conspiracy to Transport Undocumented Aliens and Transporting Undocumented Aliens. The document specifies that the purpose of the transport was for personal financial gain.

Court documents indicate that a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper pulled the trailer over after Rodriguez failed to maintain a single lane of traffic.

Agents had been following the trailer concerning possible illegal activity at a residence in Edinburg.

Upon inspection of the trailer by the Texas Criminal Investigation Division and DPS Task Force Officers on scene, authorities discovered subjects attempting to conceal themselves inside.

Officers received verbal consent from Rodriguez to search the trailer, resulting in the apprehension of 86 undocumented immigrants.

Rego-Plascencia was arrested for her link to the human smuggling event after she was observed driving a sedan at a Stripes/Valero gas station in Harlingen prior to the traffic stop and search of the trailer. She was released on $75,000 bail.

Authorities retained four of the undocumented persons as material witnesses, three of whom identified Rodriguez as the driver of the trailer.

The woman briefly convened with the judge and her attorneys before being re-released on pre-trial bail for another 60 days. The case is pending a jury trial next month.

