Woman accused of making false alarm about COVID-19

Brownsville police have arrested a woman on a charge of “false alarm or report.”

Police said Leslie Hinojosa, 30, was arrested Thursday night and that her arrest pertains to post she made on social media related to COVID-19 that caused alarm and fear in the community.

Authorities received several complaints Thursday from concerned citizens about a woman who made an alarming post on social media regarding the pandemic, the Brownsville PD said in a press release.

“The female posted that she had come into contact with someone who has the COVID-19 virus and threatened to walk around local stores. She further posted that she was not going to die alone. Citizens reported being alarmed and concerned with the post,” the release said.

Investigators were able to identify Hinojosa as the woman and an arrest warrant was secured, police said. Hinojosa was taken into custody and charged with false alarm or report. She was transported to city jail where she was booked in accordingly, police said.

