Without Borders: Brownsville calls artists from Matamoros, Brownsville for mural contest

The Brownsville Beautification Committee, in partnership with the City of Brownsville, City of Matamoros and the Mexican Consulate in Brownsville, is looking for artists from Brownsville and Matamoros to participate in the “Without Borders” Binational Mural Contest to depict a world without borders.

The purpose of the project is to give out a message of unity about the border where local artists from Matamoros and Brownsville can express themselves with murals that show what it is like to be living at the border. Murals will be painted in Brownsville.

“The theme for the murals is unity and we are just trying to send out a positive message, and get inspired, with what it’s like to be living here at the border,” Oscar Zertuche, Brownsville Beautification chairman, said. “It is important for everyone to know that these projects are there to continue nurturing our artists; we got a lot of local talent.”

A selection committee will review sketch submissions and select four artists to receive a $1,500 prize. Selected artists will participate in a feedback workshop in Brownsville with local artists for a week-long workshop and mural-painting session.

To submit sketches, email brownsvillemuralprogram@gmail.com along with titles and description of pieces and a short artist biography. Deadline to submit work is Aug. 31 and selection committee choices will be announced Sep. 12.

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez III said this is an important first step in reengaging with Matamoros and opening the door to discuss other initiatives regarding economic development and other cultural and art initiatives. He said this also helps beautify Brownsville and support local artists.

“We’ve been sister cities for probably over 100 years, since Brownsville was founded and it has always felt like one city separated by a bridge,” Mendez said. “We got a lot of local talent in Brownsville and Matamoros as well. They just need some sort of canvas to display their work and we got places where they can do it.”

Mendez said art is important to express the culture of both cities and exemplify what goes on in the city and the country.

“Art is important because it is an expression of who we are as a culture and who we are as people. It’s always typically also an expression of what’s going on with our city and our country,” he said.

Viridiana Villasana, a town councilor with the City of Matamoros, said she is very happy with the partnership both cities created to support local artists and also strengthen the relationship and unity in Matamoros and Brownsville.

“This is a very wise decision from both Matamoros and Brownsville and this is a great opportunity to strengthen the relationship and the unity in a real way in both cities,” she said. “We are very happy with Mayor Trey’s participation and the City of Brownsville and we are ready to collaborate in these types of projects. It is very nurturing for both cities the fact that we can have the opportunity to be together more and create stronger bonds.”

Villasana said it is important for art to be present in all aspects of life and that it is also a way of sharing and receiving that unifies cities and cultures.

“Art is magic, energy, a way of sharing and receiving that unifies cities and cultures. Giving artists from Matamoros a space in Brownsville, gives them certain projection and helps Brownsville with making a nicer and warmer environment with the murals,” she said. “Don’t miss this great opportunity to be able to share your work and what you do. It is important to participate.”

