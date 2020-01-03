Winter Break: Kids enjoy leisure at Gonzalez Park

For the past two weeks, dozens of kids have been enjoying time off from school at the Gonzalez Park in Brownsville.

The activities have been part of Winter Break Camp, a city program that keeps children active playing board games, dancing videogames, doing arts and crafts and spending time outdoors.

The program was free and is a continuation of the regular after-school program Brownsville offers every year. The Winter Break Camp was held Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“They stay active, they develop better social skills, coping skills,” said Gloria Gonzalez, recreation and community inclusion coordinator for the City of Brownsville. “Definitely their spirits are higher because they have something to do and they feel very proud of what they do, plus the friendships they make. Whenever they come to our programs, they get to see other students and they’re from everywhere.

“We are not located by zones of schools,” she continued. “We accept everybody as long as they’re in that age group and all disabilities.”

During the camp, the kids made gingerbread houses, played basketball and volleyball, watched movies, played the drums and even danced with a Play Station 4.

“We offered them breakfast, lunch and snacks,” Gonzalez said. “We do activities with them, from arts and crafts and they get to play board games, they get to play in the gym, we also have pool tables and dance.”

The Winter Camp ended Friday, and the city will resume the regular after-school program next week from 3 to 6 p.m.

Children who participate in the after-school program receive free snacks and help with homework.

Gonzalez said there are concerns from community members who have younger children. She said every kid who is part of the program does something according to their age group.

“Those are the concerns that sometimes community members have: ‘My child is so young’ and how can he or she be with a 17-year-old?” Gonzalez said. “So we group them depending on their age group, that way we do activities based on their age and we rotate them, that way everyone can be doing something according to their age group,” she said.

The city also offers a Summer Recreational Program from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. where children do the same activities, plus swimming and field trips.

“For all of the parents that are looking for a summer program, we do offer a summer program that starts right after school ends and it runs for 10 weeks,” Gonzalez said.

The summer program is offered at the recreational center, at Oliveira Park and at Gonzalez Park. During the summer, they take children to field trips that include the Children’s Museum of Borwnsville and the Gladys Porter Zoo.

For more information about future camps, call Gonzalez at (956) 547-6857.

