Winning Styles: Students create amazing Charro Days paper dolls

Posted: Thursday, February 27, 2020 10:23 am

Winning Styles: Students create amazing Charro Days paper dolls

In celebration of Charro Days, The Brownsville Herald invited students in kindergarten through fifth grade to create paper dolls with original costumes that honored Mexican cultural traditions.

Many students accepted the challenge, created beautiful paper dolls and submitted them for evaluation at The Herald by judges from the Costumes of the Americas Museum.

The Brownsville Herald would like to thank every student who submitted a paper doll, and we would also like to thank the judges from the Costumes of the Americas Museum, which is in Dean Porter Park in Brownsville.

