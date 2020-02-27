Denise Cathey
The Charro Days Paper Dolls first place winner created by Perez Elementary second-grader Eddie Hernandez from Mrs. Young's class pictured Thursday at the Costumes of the Americas Museum.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Denise Cathey
The Charro Days Paper Dolls second place winner from Perez Elementary created by second-grader Marlene Gunnoe from Ms. Gil's class pictured Thursday at the Costumes of the Americas Museum.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Denise Cathey
The Charro Days Paper Doll third place winner created by Perez Elementary fifth-grader Carolina Soto from Ms. Zurita's class pictured Thursday at the Costumes of the Americas Museum.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Denise Cathey
Board members and judges Gloria Moore, Liza Nunez and Sagrario Ramirez hold the three winning Charro Days Paper Dolls submissions created by local students Thursday at the Costumes of the Americas Museum.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Posted: Thursday, February 27, 2020 10:23 am
Winning Styles: Students create amazing Charro Days paper dolls
In celebration of Charro Days, The Brownsville Herald invited students in kindergarten through fifth grade to create paper dolls with original costumes that honored Mexican cultural traditions.
Many students accepted the challenge, created beautiful paper dolls and submitted them for evaluation at The Herald by judges from the Costumes of the Americas Museum.
The Brownsville Herald would like to thank every student who submitted a paper doll, and we would also like to thank the judges from the Costumes of the Americas Museum, which is in Dean Porter Park in Brownsville.
