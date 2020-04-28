Wing Barn won't reopen dining rooms, curbside and to-go service only

Brownsville-based Wing Barn says even though the Texas governor has given restaurants permission to open at 25% capacity on Friday, their dining rooms will remain closed.

In a news release, Wing Barn said they will continue to offer curbside pick up, to-go, and delivery service.

“We’re not ready to open our dining rooms just yet,” said Bobby Saenz, Wing Barn Owner. "We are family-owned and operated; we consider our employees family; When we open, we want to feel 100% certain and right now we are still developing a plan to keep our employees and customers safe.”

Saenz says the restaurants have a capacity of about 100 people, so the new rule would only allow 15 customers to be served at any one time. The hot wing chain says business has gone from 20% takeout to 100% curbside.

Wing Barn says when Gov. Greg Abbott opens restaurants to 50% capacity, it will be ready for in store dining and continue with to-go/curbside service.

The company has seven locations in the Valley and plans to open two more this year.