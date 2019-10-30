Wind advisory issued for Valley as cold front approaches

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a wind advisory for the majority of the Rio Grande Valley from 7 p.m. today through 1 p.m. tomorrow.

The NWS reports a strong cold front will push its way through the Valley around or shortly after sunset today ushering in strong northerly winds.

Northwest winds of 25 to 40 miles per hour with gust up to 45 mph are expected.

The advisory includes Brownsville, Harlingen, Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, Laguna Vista, Port Mansfield, McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, Weslaco and Raymondville.

Officials urge residents to secure all outdoor objects such as outdoor furniture and Halloween decorations because the strong winds could displace these items. Local power outages are possible. High profile vehicles may have difficulty operating over highway overpasses and bridges.

A wind advisory means that winds of 30 to 39mph are expected and these strong winds can make driving difficult, especially high profile vehicles.