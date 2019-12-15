Wind advisory issued for parts of Cameron and Willacy counties - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Wind advisory issued for parts of Cameron and Willacy counties

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, December 15, 2019 9:42 am

Wind advisory issued for parts of Cameron and Willacy counties BY LAURA B.MARTINEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a wind advisory for parts of Cameron and Willacy counties.

The advisory will take effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.

Included in the advisory are the cities of Brownsville, Harlingen, Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Vista, Laguna Heights, Raymondville and Port Mansfield, the NWS reports.

South winds 25 to 35 miles per hour are anticipated with gusts up to 40 mph also expected.

The NWS reports gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

The winds may also be strong enough to displace trash cans, lawn furniture and holiday decorations.

The strong winds may also make driving high profile vehicles difficult.

Today's highs will be in the 80s.

Posted in on Sunday, December 15, 2019 9:42 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]