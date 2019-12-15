Wind advisory issued for parts of Cameron and Willacy counties

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a wind advisory for parts of Cameron and Willacy counties.

The advisory will take effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.

Included in the advisory are the cities of Brownsville, Harlingen, Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Vista, Laguna Heights, Raymondville and Port Mansfield, the NWS reports.

South winds 25 to 35 miles per hour are anticipated with gusts up to 40 mph also expected.

The NWS reports gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

The winds may also be strong enough to displace trash cans, lawn furniture and holiday decorations.

The strong winds may also make driving high profile vehicles difficult.

Today's highs will be in the 80s.