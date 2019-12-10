Wind advisory issued for parts of Cameron and Willacy counties - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Wind advisory issued for parts of Cameron and Willacy counties

Posted: Tuesday, December 10, 2019 9:24 am

Wind advisory issued for parts of Cameron and Willacy counties By LAURA B. MARTINEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Get ready for some strong winds.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a wind advisory for parts of Cameron and Willacy counties beginning at 10 a.m. today.

The NWS reports strong winds will develop behind a cold front that will pass through the Rio Grande Valley later this morning.

North winds 25 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 mph are expected.

The areas that will be impacted include the cities of Brownsville, Harlingen, Raymondville, Sarita and other parts of inland Cameron and Willacy counties.

The NWS reports winds will be strong enough to displace trash cans, lawn furniture and holiday decorations. High profile vehicles will be vulnerable to the strong cross winds.

The wind advisory will remain in effect until 9 p.m. this evening.

