Wind advisory for tonight, cold front on the way

Posted: Monday, November 11, 2019 9:41 am

Wind advisory for tonight, cold front on the way By Diana Eva Maldonado, Staff writer Brownsville Herald

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a wind advisory that will go into effect at 6 p.m. and run through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Strong northerly winds of around 25 to 35 miles mph with gusts of up to 45 mph will make their way across the Valley as a strong cold front arrives this evening.

Driving a high profile vehicles or large trucks may be difficult. Forecasters suggest you bring in lawn furniture, trash cans or any other items that could easily be blown over.

They also anticipate power outage.

The high temperatures on Tuesday will range from 41 to 45 and the low temperatures falling between 36 to 41 degrees.

There is a 70% chance of rain on Tuesday.

Calendar

