Wind advisory for Cameron, Willacy counties

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a wind advisory for parts of the Rio Grande Valley.

The advisory is in effect for Willacy and Cameron Counties from 10 a.m. today until 6 p.m. this evening.

Forecasters say gusty south winds are expected from 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

They say it is possible tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. There is also the chance metal siding could be torn loose due to these high winds.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.