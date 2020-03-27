Willacy County child confirmed with virus - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Willacy County child confirmed with virus

Posted: Friday, March 27, 2020 8:30 am

Willacy County child confirmed with virus By FERNANDO DEL VALLE Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

RAYMONDVILLE — A 4-year-old has become the first case of coronavirus confirmed in Willacy County.

On Thursday, Mayor Gilbert Gonzales said health officials were not releasing the child’s sex or hometown in this sparsely populated farming area.

However, he said the child’s infection was not related to travel.

The state health department’s Region 11 offices are conducting an investigation to determine whether others have contracted the virus, said Frank Torres, the county’s emergency management coordinator.

“The individual’s family has been notified and is being treated and (officials are) following up with an investigation to determine who’s been in contact with the person or persons infected,” Torres said. “They’ve been put under quarantine.”

Torres urged residents to follow federal guidelines recommending they keep six-foot distances between themselves and others to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“We have to make sure we practice social distancing to keep this from spreading,” Torres said.

Posted in on Friday, March 27, 2020 8:30 am.

