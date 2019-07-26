Wildfire burning near SpaceX launch site

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk declared Thursday night’s test of the Starhopper a success, as the massive rocket went 60 feet into the air over the launch pad.

But once the hopper landed a brush fire broke out in front of the facility.

Firefighters have been battling the blaze for hours. The Brownsville Fire Department has a number of trucks assisting SpaceX crews in extinguishing the fire..

While the smoke can be seen for miles, there are no homes near the blaze.

After the untethered test Musk said the next stage is a 200 meter hop in a few weeks.